NBC Sports Digital Launches Digital Short Series

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports is getting in on the digital shorts game, announcing the launch of NBC Sports Digital Shorts, which will produce short-form content for NBCSports.com and other digital platforms. Content will include short-form original franchises, behind the scenes footage and interviews, and highlights and clips from NBC Sports Group’s properties.

The first NBC Sports Digital Short original series premiered Sunday, Oct. 18, after “Sunday Night Football” and was titled “Serman’s Warriors.” The series follows former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Sherman as he coaches the Nauset Warriors, a high school team in Cape Cod, Mass. New six- to eight- minute episodes of the six-episode series will be released every Sunday, accompanied by a behind the scenes clip.

NBC Sports Digital will announce additional digital-exclusive programming in the coming months. Episode and clips will be distributed through NBCSports.com and NBC Sports Live Extra.