NBC Sports Chicago & PointsBet Expand Sports Betting Collaboration

CHICAGO—NBC Sports Chicago and PointsBet have expanded their sports betting partnership to include a series of BetCast presentations of Chicago Bulls games during the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season.

This season’s Bulls BetCast schedule includes four presentations on NBC Sports Chicago Plus, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, when the Bulls host the Pacers at 7 p.m. CT. Other BetCast presentations are expected to include Dec. 14 vs. the Knicks, Jan. 4 vs. the Nets, and March 29 vs. the Lakers.

The alternate viewing experiences include live odds data, betting commentary and special features, the companies said.

The BetCast coverage delivers on-screen live odds data powered by PointsBet – including Spread, Over/Under and moving Money Lines – along with futures odds and player props. The coverage also includes alternate announcers, who will provide sports-betting commentary and analysis throughout the game.

BetCast viewers can download the PointsBet app and select PointsBet’s ‘Live Same Game Parlay’ options to place bets while tracking odds, player performance, and team stats in real-time, the companies said.

Viewers will also have the chance to get closer to the action by tapping into NBA Lightning Bets within the PointsBet app, which include markets such as Team To Score Next Point and Next Minute Both Teams To Score. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Lightning Bets were the second most popular market for customers to bet on with an average stake size of over $100.

NBC Sports Chicago’s first BetCast production was on April 22, 2021, covering the Bulls game against the Charlotte Hornets. In addition, during the 2021-22 season, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia partnered with PointsBet on the first dual-market sports-betting telecast, covering the Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers on March 7, 2022. The network also produced three BetCast presentations at the end of last season.