NBC Olympics Builds Copacabana Beach Studio

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics will hit the beach for its coverage of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, setting up both an indoor and outdoor studio on Copacabana Beach for its daytime and late night coverage.

The two sets will feature a main anchor desk, an interview area, and a news update desk. There will also be hi-def video monitors to showcase highlights from the events. The sets will feature panoramic views of the beach, Sugarloaf Mountain and the Rio coast line.

Ryan Seacrest will host NBC’s late night coverage of the games, while the hosts for NBC’s daytime coverage are expected to be announced soon. Bob Costas will serve as NBC’s primetime host for the 11th time from its studio in the International Broadcast Center.

This is the first time since the 1992 games in Barcelona that NBC has used a studio outside the IBC.

The sets were designed by Bryan Higgason of HD Studio.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place from Aug. 5-21.

Read more about how broadcasters are covering the Rio Games at our Live@TheRioOlympics social media hub.