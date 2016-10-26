NBC Olympics’ Bell: ‘Shocked’ to See Digital Just 3 Percent of Viewing
NEW YORK—After expecting a digital share of the Rio Olympics broadcast to be somewhere around 25 percent, NBC Olympics executive producer Jim Bell told attendees at the inaugural LiveFronts conference he was “shocked” the number only came out to be 3 percent. “It simultaneously confused and pleased me,” explained Bell. “Like, ‘We’re still here. Linear!’”
For the full story, visit TVT’s sister publication B&C.
