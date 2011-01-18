NBC, GoldRun team for augmented reality experiment

NBC’s “Today” show encouraged its viewers to download the GoldRun iPhone application during the holiday season. Beginning Dec. 20, the app enabled viewers to search for hidden objects at Rockefeller Plaza; those who found those items got a deal at the nearby NBC Experience store. A user could snap a photo of him or her posing with the item and post it on their Facebook page, multiplying the branding impact. “Today” partnered with GoldRun to experiment with the way to understand augmented reality in action. Augmented reality, which is expected to bring in up to $350 million in revenue by 2014, according to ABI Research, uses smart phones with video cameras and GPS units. Augmented reality superimposes virtual images onto a real scene.