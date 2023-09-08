NBC 5/KXAS Highlights Tech Firsts in 75TH Anniversary Celebration

KXAS launched as WBAP-TV on Sept. 27, 1948 as the first TV station in Texas and the Southwest.

FORT WORTH/DALLAS, Texas—In the run-up to NBC 5/KXAS’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 27, the station has released a long list of broadcasting and tech firsts that the station has been involved in since its launch on Sept. 27, 1948.

Those firsts include being the first television station to go on the air in the state of Texas and the entire Southwest. In addition the new station was the first facility in the nation specifically designed for television production and broadcasting, the station reported.

A detailed history of the station’s 75 years can be found at NBCDFW.com .

The station’s first broadcast featured a visit by President Harry S. Truman, who was campaigning in Fort Worth. Since that first broadcast, the station reported that NBC 5 has played a significant role in the development and evolution of television and local news coverage in North Texas. Notable firsts and milestones include:

First television station to go on the air in the State of Texas and the Southwest

First facility in the nation to be specifically designed for television production and broadcasting

First live local news report in 1948

First live local sports in 1948

First local station weather center in the United States in 1949

First color broadcast in Texas in 1954

First color tape recorder in Texas in 1959

First all-color news film in 1966

First 30-minute local TV news magazine program “Texas ‘70s” in 1970

First live intercontinental satellite report in 1977

First Texas station to debut closed-captioning newscast for deaf and hearing-impaired viewers in 1989

First commercial TV station to offer full online computer access in 1995

First Southwest station to offer viewers news delivered via email in 1997

First Texas station to air a live sporting event via High-Definition Television (HDTV) in 1997

First TV station in Texas to have its own S-Band radar in 2016

First TV station in Texas to use geographic overlay technology with the news helicopter in 2018

“NBC 5 continues to empower our audience using the highest journalistic ethics and standards,” said Tony Canales, president and GM of NBC 5 and Telemundo 39. “The station remains a broadcasting leader in delivering to our viewers the very best in programming and local, national and international news coverage, highlighted by an unwavering commitment to community service.”

Every Friday this month, NBC 5 News at 4 pm will air stories looking back at different aspects of the station’s history, including the evolution of news, news technology, weather forecasting, investigative journalism, community impact efforts, and a conversation with the first female general talk show host in the Southwest, Bobbie Wygant. These stories can also be found on the station’s streaming platforms.

KXAS is now co-located in NBCUniversal Local’s state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth alongside its sister station Telemundo 39/KXTX. As a leading multiplatform news provider for North Texans, KXAS and KXTX make up the largest dual-language television newsroom in DFW market, informing audiences in English and Spanish, the stations said.

Together, the stations produce more hours of local daily news than any other station on the market.

Both stations are owned by NBCUniversal.