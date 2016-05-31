NBA’s Golden State Warriors Score With Avid

BURLINGTON, MASS.—The Golden State Warriors aren’t the only ones pulling in the trophies, with the help of the Avid MediaCentral Platform Warriors Studio could earn some hardware. The production arm of the defending NBA champions acquired the MediaCentral system to support its multiplatform media operations and was recently nominated for four Emmy-awards for some of its content.

Warriors Studio produces commercials, online videos and in-stadium videos. The production staff operates from three different locations, including reporting from road games. According to Paul Hodges, senior executive producer, the MediaCentral Platform allows editors to collaborate to work on the same content for different platforms from different locations.

The workflow utilized by Warriors Studio includes Avid Artist, Media and Storage suite systems. Media | Director is used to ingest content from multiple cameras, while Avid Airspeed is the primary ingest point for tape-based and over-the-air media. The production team also has the Avid Interplay | MAM system to add metadata and tag content. Avid Media Composer | Cloud is also available to enable editors to work remotely. Avid Pro Tools digital audio software is also available for sound editing and mixing. Hodges says the production team plans to use Media | Distribute to automate preparation and delivery of content to multiple platforms in the future.

The Avid MediaCentral Platform will continue to support the Golden State Warriors’ production as the team heads off to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.