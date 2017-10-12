NBA to Deliver 27 Games in VR

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—NBA League Pass subscribers will get court side seats from the comfort of their own home this season with the announcement that NBA Digital and NextVR will produce 27 live games in virtual reality for the 2017-2018 season and the introduction of its new Screening Room product. The VR schedule will feature all 30 teams and start off with a free preview for a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

