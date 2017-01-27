NATE Stresses Safety in New Tower Video

This, from the comms tower folks in WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors released a safety video highlighting the new ANSI/ASSE A10.48 standard. The video is the first to debut as part of Vol. 2 of the NATE Climber Connection series.



The A10.48 standard, “Criteria for Safety Practices with the Construction, Demolition, Modification and Maintenance of Communications Structures,” is described as the first comprehensive standard encompassing the entire tower construction, service and maintenance industry.



The Climber Connection Vol. 2 video includes an overview of the A10.48 standard and includes practical information on gin poles and rigging class guidelines for the industry to follow in accordance with the standard. The video also includes epic aerial views and footage of hard working tower crews in action at a communications tower site.