NATE Membership Hits Record High

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has reached an all-time high in member companies, announcing its membership now totals 828, eclipsing the previous mark of 827.

NATE member companies are made up of tower construction firms, general contractors, tower owners, wireless carriers, engineering firms, technology companies, public safety entities, manufacturers, distributors and training companies.

One of the reasons that NATE’s membership is reaching these new heights, according to Member Services Coordinator Rebekah Hauber, is its enhanced membership benefits. “Through specific outreach initiatives with the Wireless Industry Network program and Member Services Committee, NATE looks forward to continuing to engage prospective member companies over the next several months in order to educate them on the value of joining the Association,” Hauber said.

For more information, visit natehome.com/membership.