NATE Cancels Unite 2021 Tradeshow

WATERTOWN, S.D.—NATE Unite 2021 has been cancelled, another industry event impacted by continuing COVID-19 pandemic. NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association was planning to host its annual conference in Memphis in February.

Based on recent trends of how COVID-19 is spreading, and in discussions with the state of Tennessee, the city of Memphis and Shelby County Health Department, the NATE Board of Directors and staff came to the conclusion that a cancellation of the in-person event was the best decision for all involved.

“On behalf of the association, we want to emphasize that despite our disappointment at how NATE UNITE 2021 has been impacted by the global public health concerns caused by COVID-19, we are more excited than ever about the future of NATE as an organization, of our annual conference and our relationship with you,” NATE said in its announcement.

The announcement did not include any information on a virtual conference to replace Unite 2021, as many other conferences—most recently SMPTE 2020—have done. Instead, NATE points to Unite 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Feb. 21-24, 2022.

Sponsors and exhibitors can have their funds transferred for the Unite 2022 conference, or if they prefer they can receive a 100% refund as long as they contact NATE by Dec. 21. All registered attendees or optional course registrants will receive an automatic 100% refund.