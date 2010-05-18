NASCAR races into future of HD production from new center

A major milestone was reached last week at the NASCAR HD production center in Charlotte, NC, with the opening of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Work on the HD production center began in December 2008. Communications Engineering Inc. (CEI) was selected to design and install the extensive complex of high-def control rooms, edit bays, ingest suites and audio sweetening rooms.

Since early March, the HD studio and control rooms have been operational, providing NASCAR with production capability for domestic and international distribution partners.

In this podcast interview, Raef Alkayat, CEI director of engineering, talks about the new HD facility and how NASCAR is putting it to use.

A Grass Valley Kayenne-based control room meets NASCAR's production requirements in its new Charlotte, NC, facility.

Inside the new NASCAR HD production center studios, two Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite Series HD studio cameras are ready to handle NASCAR's production requirements.