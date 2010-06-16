NASCAR Media Group Adds SSL Console



Solid State Logic (SSL) has announced that NASCAR Media Group has expanded operations with the addition of an SSL C100 HDS digital broadcast console and a Morse router.



The units were installed as part of a new studio build out program and are used in connection with the programs “Inside NASCAR” and “NASCAR Now.”



“We thought the SSL C100 HDS was the best choice as our new studio is seeing national attention through the production of highly visible and widely distributed programming,” says Dave McKinley, director of NASCAR Media Group’s Broadcast & Production operations and engineering. “We needed a console that was easy to use and dependable, but also flexible enough to support fast change outs from one show to another. Since February when it was installed, the C100 HDS has operated perfectly.”



The new console is currently used to support operations in NASCAR Media Group’s Studio 43, but is expected to also see service in connection with the operations smaller Studio 3.



