Nagravision, Korean DTH provide expand 3-D collaboration
Nagravision and SkyLife, the sole DTH pay-TV service provider in Korea, with 2.5 million subscribers, have expanded their relationship to collaborate on a state-of-the art 3-D experience for home viewers.
In January, SkyLife launched Sky 3D, a 24-hour 3-D channel on its satellite pay-TV platform. SkyLife recently invested $4.4 million to extend its 3-D activities.
Equipped with high-end 3-D production systems, SkyLife will produce a variety of 3-D content, focusing on live sporting events and concerts. SkyLife is planning to add two more 3-D-only channels to its 3-D offerings by 2012. Nagravision’s own 3-D initiative aims at enabling its customers to launch 3-D services. As part of its 3-D initiative, Nagravision has developed a comprehensive 3-D content sourcing and distribution operation. Nagravision is licensing original 3-D content, including full features and sponsored and short-form programming, to SkyLife.
Nagravision will provide SkyLife with a full push VOD solution, enabling SkyLife to offer a new service called 3D Movie Rental Service, which is expected to be available this year.
See Nagravision at IBC2010 Stand 1.C81.
