NABLF Launches Training for First-Time Managers

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation launched an online education series for first-time radio and television station managers as they transition from individual contributor to experienced team leader.

The First Time Manager Series uses interactive sessions and offers online resources to help bridge the gaps in management training for new supervisors. It teaches them to communicate, delegate and motivate more effectively.

“The NAB Leadership Foundation noticed a gap in training for new managers and responded by developing this program to provide the tools and resources necessary to help them succeed,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation president.

The five-part curriculum covers managerial responsibilities through guided role-play, applicable practice exercises and self-audits.