NABEF Opens Registration for 2013 Leadership Development Program

WASHINGTON— The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has opened registration for its 2013 Leadership Development Program, to be held Oct. 24-27 at NAB Headquarters in D.C.



This program targets broadcast professionals with three to seven years of experience who are projected to be “rising stars” in their field.



Attendees will participate in constructive peer and professional assessments. Session topics include navigating corporate culture, leveraging talents and work style, leading others for optimal performance and team-building.



“Participants gain valuable leadership skills and insights into building a personal brand,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander.



NABEF is providing five fellowships for women and people of color to attend this program. Those interested should apply online. General applications are still being accepted, but space is limited. The program costs $1,700 with hotel or $1,000 without.



The Leadership Development Program is part of the organization’s efforts to provide quality education for broadcasters. The foundation also focuses on increased diversity in broadcasting and celebrates community service efforts at the annual Service to America awards.