NABEF Hosts Engineering Webcast Delivered by TAP Participants

WASHINGTON: Participants from the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation Technology Apprenticeship Program will host a free webcast on how technology advancements impact the future of broadcast engineering. The webcast will be held live from 9 to 10 a.m. Eastern and again from 2 to 3 p.m. ET Sept. 29 This program will complete the TAP participants’ six-month apprenticeship.



The television track, entitled HD to 3D: The Future of Broadcast Television, will discuss updates for standardizing 3D Television, the pros and cons for HD vs. 3D and new technology proposals. Presenters include Mike West of Napa Valley College, Matt McMillan of Hocking College, Michael Bulatao of Napa Valley College, Maria Perez of Napa Valley College and Alexander Gitana of Napa Valley College.



The radio track on Understanding Digital Radio will discuss various concepts and best practices of digital radio and complexities in adding digital services. The presenters will be Nikki Marra of the University of London, Andrew Johnson of ITT Technical Institute, Kiersten Gurule of Napa Valley College and Amber Stilson of Hocking College.



Registration is available on the NABEF website.