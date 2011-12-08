NABEF Accepting Entries for Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation today announced that entries are being sought for the 14th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards, an event that recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners will be honored at the Celebration of Service to America dinner held Monday, June 11, 2012 at the Washington Convention Center.



Categories for the Service to America Awards include:

Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television, honoring broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.



Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television, recognizing broadcasters for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements that serve the children of their communities.



Service to America Television Award, acknowledging a television station for the totality of its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community.



For information on awards criteria and entry rules, click here.



The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABEF with major support from Hubbard Broadcasting, Bonneville International Corp., and the NAB. Details about the Celebration of Service to America Awards are available at www.nabef.org/ServicetoAmerica.