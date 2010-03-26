NAB Workshops on Vancouver Games, FIFA World Cup
On Monday, April 12, during the NAB Show, Peter Angell, head of production and programming for Host Broadcast Services (HBS), will join Luc Doneux, head of big events production for EVS, to talk about the technology innovations implemented at the FIFA World Cup over the last decade.
The pair will provide an overview on the new solutions integrated this year in South Africa, such as the new Media Server full HD, the web content management tool, as well as new graphic tools. The workshop will also discuss 3D developments.
On Tuesday, 13 April, Darryl Jefferson, highlights factory project manager and director of post-production operations for NBC Olympics, will discuss the server-backed “Highlights Factory” workflow NBCU deployed in Vancouver to create 1,500 packages for the Web, iTunes, VOD, mobile phone video, etc. during the Winter Games. Darryl will be joined by Jay Deutsch, project manager for the NBC Olympics project for EVS.
The workshops will be organized in a private room C204 in Central Hall. Visit the workshop Web site for registration and more information.
