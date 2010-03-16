NAB Will Provide BuZZ During April Trade Show

WASHINGTON: Organizers of the NAB Show announced today the official daily podcast of the 2010 NAB Show, the NAB Show BuZZ, powered by the Digital Production. BuZZ. Starting April 11, regular five-minute newsbreaks will be produced live on the hour during the day and a comprehensive one-hour special program will be posted each night by 7 p.m. PST. The shows may be accessed at www.nabshowbuzz.comor downloaded from iTunes.



Located near the Post Pit in the Lower South Hall, Booth SL8826, NAB Show Buzz highlights will include:

Hourly news reports featuring breaking news from exhibitors

Nightly one-hour specials featuring in-depth interviews with newsmakers

Coverage of the Content Theater

Coverage of the Post Pit

Behind-the-scenes coverage



Larry Jordan will executive produce and host BuZZ. Michael Horton will co-host, and Cirina Catania will produce the podcast.



The NAB Show will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center April 10-15.

