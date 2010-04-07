NAB: Vizrt teams with Christie for S3D Animations

Christie HD8K projector

3D, once it's run through a maze of post-production applications, is one thing. But live 3D has a "wow" factor all its own and Vizrt says NAB attendees will see that firsthand next week.



Real-time stereoscopic 3DTV imagery will be on display both at the Vizrt booth (SL5408) and the Christie booth (SL2005). Christie will be using Vizrt's graphics and Vizrt will be using Christie projectors.



The presentations will be delivered using 3x1.7 meter canvas screens, each using two 3-chip DLP Christie HD8K projectors equipped with filters from Infitec GmbH. The HD8K is a native HD 8,000-lumens projector with Xenon lamp technology, designed to match color temperature with studio cameras as accurately as possible.



The pair of Christie projectors work in tandem to display the left- and right-eye perspectives to create a credible stereo 3D effect when viewed through Infitec's 3D glasses, according to Vizrt.



Content for the 3DS projected canvases will come from a virtual set at the Vizrt booth. Along with real-time 3D, presentations will also include recorded material with various graphics scenarios.



