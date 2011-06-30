NAB to Release 2012 Resource Guide



WASHINGTON: The National Association of Broadcasters has announced plans to release a print and online version of the upcoming year’s broadcast industry resource guide.



The 2012 NAB Resource Guide and the NAB Online Resource Guide will be produced in cooperation with Naylor, LLC, an event-management solutions company. The guide will feature products and services provided by NAB associate member companies belonging to various sectors of the broadcast industry, including broadcast equipment, production services, management and engineering consultants, law firms and more.



The print version is scheduled to be released in November, and will be mailed directly to member stations. The online version will feature all the products and services of the print copy, alongside a broadcast station directory.



