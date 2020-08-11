NAB to Debut ‘Collectively Speaking’ Online Series

WASHINGTON—The NAB has announced a new online learning forum called “Collectively Sharing” that aims to produce connections and deal with real-time concerns facing the media and entertainment industry. NAB will kick off this new initiative with an event dealing with production challenges during the pandemic.

“Collectively Speaking: Production During a Pandemic,” slated to take place on Sept. 2, will be a community-led conversation, including starting the discussion with how studios and content creators are adapting to COVID-19. The event will also feature Erik Weaver, a specialist from the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California, providing insight on using advanced technology to re-open television and film sets; this will include a tour of virtual film sets.

The “Collectively Speaking” events will be a mix of pre-recorded presentations and live dialogue, with participants hearing from experts who they can ask questions to in real time. There will also be designated online breakout rooms for shared learning, in-depth discussions and networking.

“‘Collectively Speaking’ will provide our global community new opportunities to collaborate, explore and learn about trends and innovations as they develop,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “We look forward to the conversations that emerge and are committed to making the series an immersive and educational experience for all participants.”

Registration for “Collectively Speaking” events are free, but space is limited. For more information, visit connect.nabshow.com.