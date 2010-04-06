NAB Show to Have 200 First-Time Exhibitors
WASHINGTON: More than 200 new exhibitors will be at the NAB Show this year, officials said. They’ll be joining around 1,500 companies on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center April 10-15. They include the following companies:
AdJuggler, Inc.
Adorama Camera, Inc.
Ambrado
Ankeena Networks
Art 7 Connection
attracTV
Azzurro Systems Integration
Backchannelmedia
Beijing Pavilion
Bel (Digital Audio) Ltd
Bestv
Binocle
ChinaCache North America, Inc.
Critical Media
Cyber International Technology Corp.
DDD
Dejero Labs, Inc
Dutch Media Hub
Dyyno
Film Chest, Inc.
Gamestreamer
GlooKast
HDAVS
HDlogix, Inc.
Iosono, Inc.
IPWorld TV, Inc.
Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute
Jenco Technologies
Key Head Company
Kit Digital
Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.
Lockheed Martin
Magenta Video Networks
MasterImage 3D, LLC
mDialog
Minerva Networks, Inc.
Mobitv, Inc
N4D
NBC Universal
Net Ventures
NextIO, Inc
NextoDI, Inc
Opera Software
OrangeSoda
PipelineFX
Prime Focus
QoE Systems, Inc.
Roundbox
Sezmi
SGO
SPEVCO
Talon Data Systems
Technostrobe
Tech Smith Corporation
Telly Awards
theChanner
TricasterGear.com
Trinity Engineering
Tune Society
TuneSat, LLC
Valups Corporation
VidiGo
Vloop
Major companies returning to the NAB Show include Adobe, Avid, Grass Valley, Harris, Microsoft, Panasonic, Sony and Verizon Wireless. The event hosts 497 international exhibitors.
