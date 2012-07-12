NAB Show To Debut Connected Media World

WASHINGTON: NAB Show, in partnership with BPL Broadcast Ltd., will debut Connected Media World, an exhibit area set to launch at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. The new exhibit area will showcase technologies and services that are advancing how consumers connect with media and entertainment.



Connected Media World will include companies specializing in social TV, application development, connected cloud services, broadband TV and over-the-top services. The exhibit area will also include a demonstration stage and offer educational programming for NAB Show attendees.



“As consumers continue to connect with media and entertainment in new and different ways, it’s imperative for content owners and distributors to understand how this evolution impacts business and the overall consumer experience,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “Through Connected Media World, we will showcase companies that are leading the connected consumer experience.”



Connected Media World will be located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be accessible to all NAB Show attendees. For exhibit and/or sponsorship information, contact Saleha Williams, commercial director for BPL Broadcast Ltd., at swilliams-at-bpl-broadcast-dotcom, or +44-7712-781101.



