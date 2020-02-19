NAB Show Still on Amid Coronavirus Scare

WASHINGTON—The 2020 NAB Show will go on as planned, the NAB announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19, as it continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that originated in China and says it will provide significant resources to ensure a safe and productive NAB Show experience.

The 2020 NAB Show, which is scheduled to take place from April 18-22 in Las Vegas, is expected to feature 90,000 attendees and 1,600 exhibitors. According to NAB’s demographics breakdown from the 2019 conference, 30% of non-U.S. attendees came from Asia, though less than 2% were specifically from China.

To date, no exhibitors have pulled out of the event because of the virus.

A new service that the NAB is offering planned attendees is a COVID-19 resource page on its NAB Show website, which will feature updates as they become available.

The NAB is taking a number of steps to help mitigate the dangers of the coronavirus at the NAB Show, including:

Adhering to the guidance and recommended safety measures set by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health organizations;

Working with the Las Vegas Convention Center, airport authority and area hotels and resorts to coordinate appropriate safety procedures;

Following CDC recommendations and protocols for heightened levels of cleanliness at event facilities;

Making accommodations and actively encouraging attendees to take common-sense precautions and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of illness;

Ensuring medical care is readily accessible to address immediate health concerns; and

Working with China-based exhibitors and registered attendees to evaluate options for those unable to attend due to travel restrictions

“NAB is taking COVID-19 very seriously and is fully invested and prepared to host a successful NAB Show in Las Vegas,” the organization said in an official release. “The city of Las Vegas is maintaining rigorous cleanliness and safety standards throughout public spaces, resorts and meeting facilities, and hosts successful trade events daily.”

The NAB stressed that the health and safety of its attendees and participants was its top priority.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which was scheduled to take place from Feb. 24-27, was recently canceled because the coronavirus and its impact on travel.