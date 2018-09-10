NAB Show Seeks Technical Paper Proposals For 2019 BEITC

WASHINGTON—NAB today issued a call for technical paper proposals for the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at the 2019 NAB Show, April 6-11, in Las Vegas.

Proposals are due Oct. 26 and authors of papers selected to be presented will be notified in November. Papers must include one of the topics listed in the 2019 BEITC Call for Papers.

The conference features technical papers on the challenges and opportunities facing broadcast engineering and media industry IT professionals around the world. NAB is looking for fresh, unique perspectives on key trends and technologies shaping the future of radio, TV and media technology.

Paper proposals will be peer reviewed prior to being selected for the BEITC. NAB will give favorable consideration to technical papers featuring original research as well as proposals from highly regarded speakers.

Papers should be tutorial in nature, not promotional. Proposals for papers that overtly promote a company or its products and services will not be accepted. However, those that explain the technologies used in broadcast products or services may be considered, NAB said.

The conference is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, engineering consultants, R&D engineers, IT professionals and related media technologists.

For more information, visit www.nabshow.org