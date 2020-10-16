NAB Show NY to Celebrate ‘100 Years of Broadcast News’

WASHINGTON—2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the broadcast news industry, and NAB Show New York has announced its plans to celebrate the historic milestone featuring broadcast news historians and leading voices.

“100 Years of Broadcast News: Challenges Met, Challenges Anew” is a co-produced event between NAB and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. The session is part of NAB Show NY’s main stage lineup and will be hosted by Hubbard Radio Chair and CEO Ginny Morris and Beasley Media Group’s Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael.

The session will feature interviews with four award-winning broadcast journalists: Ted Koppel, current commentator on CBS “Sunday Morning” and former host of ABC News’ “Nightline;” Carol Marin, retired political editor at WTTW-TV Chicago; Soledad O’Brien, anchor for “Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien;” and Robert Siegel, former host of NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Marci Burdick, former head of TV for Schurz Communications, will be conducting the interviews.

In addition, the program will revisit the old Westinghouse Electric works in Pittsburgh, where the National Museum of Broadcasting has recreated the rooftop shack that housed KDKA’s transmitter and studio on Nov. 2, 1920, for the broadcast of the election returns for the presidential race between Warren Harding and James Cox.

“As we celebrate the heritage of broadcasting, it is impossible to overstate the impact broadcast radio and television in shaping our history, culture and community,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, who is also scheduled to deliver remarks during the session. “Millions of Americans have trusted broadcasters to be their eyes and ears during our nation’s most pivotal events, and broadcasters look forward to serving as a window to the world for the next 100 years.”

“100 Years of Broadcast News” will take place on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. It is available to all NAB Show NY attendees.