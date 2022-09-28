NAB Show NY 'Tech Chat' to Shine Spotlight on Exhibitors

WASHINGTON—NAB Show New York (opens in new tab) attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with exhibiting companies about their brands and products through sessions on the Tech Chat Stage (opens in new tab), part of a new immersive show floor experience. NAB Show New York returns in-person Oct. 19-20, 2022 at the Javits Center.

Located within the Experiential Zone on the show floor, the Tech Chat Stage provides a platform for exhibitors to discuss challenges facing the content community and share innovative solutions. Through 15-minute focused discussions, exhibitors will present specific product applications and successful execution strategies.

The Tech Chat Stage presentations will examine the complexities of connected TV apps (opens in new tab), ad insertion technology (opens in new tab) and video on demand, content management and AI (opens in new tab), expanding local news programming (opens in new tab), and much more. Participating companies include Bally Sports, Cox Media Group, EVS and TelevisaUnivision.

The full schedule of Tech Chat Stage sessions is available online here (opens in new tab).

“The Tech Chat Stage is centered on sharing solutions to here-and-now challenges,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events at NAB. “It provides a forum for attendees and exhibitors to engage on a more intimate level to zero in on how cutting-edge innovations can solve for customers’ pressing needs.”

In addition to the Tech Chat Stage, the Experiential Zone (opens in new tab) includes networking space and a Content Theater where keynote sessions and award presentations will take place, including Evan Shapiro’s address Bringing Media Into the Current Century, Now (opens in new tab) and the presentation of the NAB Show New York Impact award (opens in new tab).

Click here to register for NAB Show NY.