NAB Show Now Accepting Sprockit 2014 Applications

WASHINGTON—NAB Show and World Series of Start-Ups, LLC are now accepting applications from startup companies to participate in Sprockit 2014.



Sprockit, which showcases emerging companies in media and entertainment and introduces them to industry influencers and decision-makers in a year-round program, will kick off at the 2014 NAB Show, April 5-10 in Las Vegas.



To become part of the program, a company must have market validation and must prove the potential to significantly impact the media and entertainment industry. Interested companies must submit an online application by Nov. 22, but priority is given to those who apply before Oct. 22. Up to 30 selected companies will be invited to participate in Sprockit at the 2014 NAB Show and Sprockit Sync meetings.



Returning to NAB Show for the second year, Sprockit 2014 will select up to 30 startups to participate in the week-long series of events. Created to give entrepreneurs broad exposure through NAB Show, the selected startup companies will have access to top executives in media and entertainment, the opportunity to pre-schedule private meetings with industry influencers and time to present their product or service to potential customers, partners and/or investors.



Following NAB Show, Sprockit companies and industry leaders will collaborate throughout the year in Sprockit Sync, a media and entertainment community focused on bringing innovative products, services and revenue models to market. Members of Sprockit Sync will meet for three day-long meetings in Los Angeles in July 2014, New York in October 2014 and Silicon Valley in January 2015, while conversations continue throughout the year via its private virtual network.



“With the new open application process, we’re giving more innovators the opportunity to change the future and join an esteemed group of Sprockit alumni and industry-leading partners,” said Harry M. Glazer, founder and CEO of World Series of Start-Ups, LLC and the creator and co-producer of Sprockit.



Sprockit is supported by Springboard Enterprises LLC, New Vantage Group, as well as corporations and industry trade associations.



“After a successful inaugural year that brought dozens of innovators together, we're delighted to host Sprockit again at the 2014 NAB Show,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith.

For more information, visit the Sprockit website.