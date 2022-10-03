NAB Show New York to Feature 230+ Exhibitors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB Show New York has announced that more than 230 companies will be exhibiting, including 32 first-time exhibitors, during the show, which takes place at the Javits Center in New York City between October 19-20, 2022.

Major brands exhibiting at NAB Show New York include Avid, B&H, BB&S, Blackmagic Design, Bloomberg, Cisco, Evertz, EVS, Grass Valley, Harmonic, LiveU, Panasonic Connect, Ross and Telestream.

In addition to adding 32 first-time exhibitors, the show floor will also include 19 companies that were recipients of NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in 2022. The awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased for the first time at NAB Show this past April.

“The participation of the many new and returning exhibitors is a testament to the connection the NAB Show brand has to the industry and the incredible value that is delivered through in-person events,” said Eric Trabb, chief customer success officer at NAB. “We look forward to providing a curated experience that sparks creativity and collaboration, leads to new technology discoveries and drives new revenue opportunities.”

NAB Show New York will also debut an Experiential Zone, part of the immersive show floor where exhibitors and attendees can collaborate and forge new connections through networking and presentation on the Tech Chat Stage. The Content Theater, also within the Experiential Zone, will serve as the event’s main hub for collaboration and education and features a strong lineup of keynote sessions, insightful conversations and award ceremonies.

The Cine Live Lab, presented in partnership with AbelCine, is another new addition to the show floor and will highlight the synergies between cinematic and broadcast style production.