NAB Show New York Registration is Open

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters have announced that registration is now open for NAB Show New York , scheduled to take place October 24-26, 2023, with exhibits running from October 25-26, at the Javits Center.

Produced by the NAB, the NAB Show New York is once again co-located with the AES New York 2023 Convention.

“NAB Show New York offers a unique touchpoint for the industry, particularly for those who live and work in New York City and the surrounding region,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. “It is a perfect opportunity for content professionals to go deep with technology partners and peers to problem solve and reconnect, reevaluate and rediscover the transformative power of new technologies and existing tools. The pace of change in the industry requires an elevated and more frequent level of engagement, knowledge sharing and relationship building.”

Through exhibits, conferences and networking events, NAB Show New York offers broadcast, media and entertainment professionals the opportunity to refine their skills, learn new strategies and connect with industry experts to enhance their audio, photo and video capabilities, the organizers said.

In addition to the comprehensive exhibits and free on-floor education, NAB Show New York offers a range of conference programs designed to bridge the gap between process and product. These paid programs require separate registration. Learn more here .

More information on registration packages and to register is available here .