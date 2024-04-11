NAB Show: LiveU to Showcase its Latest EcoSystem Collaborations

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced that it will be demonstrating the use of its technologies and connectivity solutions by a number of partners at the upcoming 2024 NAB Show.

At its booth (South Hall Lower booth #SL5105), LiveU reported that it will be highlighting the LiveU EcoSystem’s IP-Positive architecture for story-centric workflows that are being implemented worldwide in this pivotal year for elections and international sports events.

"2024 is set to be a record-breaking year for live production with elections around the world and major sports events, including of course the Paris Games driving unprecedented production workloads,” explained Gideon Gilboa, CPO at LiveU. “As part of the LiveU EcoSystem, it enables interoperability, adaptability and flexible connectivity, allowing us to provide innovative live production solutions that work seamlessly with other best-of-breed technologies. Ultimately, it's all about making it easier for our customers to do what they need to do, producing great content while achieving time and cost savings. By partnering with other vendors on story-centric workflows, we enable our customers to offer cross platform, linear and digital news products, increase collaboration among their editorial teams and become more efficient."

The LiveU IP-video EcoSystem, underpinned by LiveU’s LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, is adaptable and open to third-party providers and other IP protocols, including SRT NDI and SMPTE 2110. In addition to a range of solution updates, new integrations on display at this year's NAB Show include work with such companies as Bitcentral, Marshall Electronics, Sony and TAG Video Systems. Other integrations showcased include Dina, Mimir, Dizplai, Tagboard, Marquis and Wolftech.

Other highlights for the 2024 NAB Show include LiveU's Amazon Web Services (AWS) ground-to-cloud solution at the AWS West Hall Lobby and booth #W1701 within the AWS newsroom in the cloud demo, featuring a 13-source production with LiveU field units and cloud channels.

LiveU will also demonstrate an integration of a Pente Private LTE cellular network with a LU300S encoder and 4K camera mounted on a quadrupedal robot, streaming high-quality live video to the LiveU booth as it roams the exhibition hall.

The demos on display at the NAB Show include:

Bitcentral’s Core News Production suite is integrated tightly with the LiveU Ingest automatic recording and story metadata tagging solution. Using LiveU Ingest to record everything automatically or selectively, customers can efficiently pick the relevant stories, then trim and push the recorded content into Core New’s Oasis system together with the detailed metadata information. For more information, visit https://bitcentral.com/ or see them on booth #W1913.

Marshall Electronics HD-SDI based broadcast-quality cameras with reliable video signals, compatible with all LiveU field encoders. Marshall's small-sized and miniature cameras can be easily included in portable kits with an affordable price point for procurement at large volumes. An essential part of global broadcast, sports and professional AV workflows, Marshall cameras are also favored by the public safety market, with their small size suitable for covert operations. For further information, please visit the Marshall booth #C5912.

Sony is showing the seamless integration between its ENG cameras and LiveU's portable video encoders as a partner in Sony’s cloud production platform, Creators' Cloud ecosystem. LiveU can now be used with Sony’s C3 Portal (C3P), a portfolio of open technology and services, which allows customers to capture, manage or deliver their content. C3 Portal uses mobile 5G/LTE, WiFi and Ethernet to connect cameras to the cloud. For more information, please visit Sony’s booth #C8201.

TAG Video Systems offers software-based integrated IP probing, monitoring, visualization and analytics solutions. TAG's comprehensive real-time media performance solutions seamlessly monitor LiveU's live video transmission feeds, notify for events per custom set thresholds and visualize them in real-time (see last week's announcement). Together the companies offer seamless live IP video production and playout workflows. For further information, please visit the TAG Video Systems booth #W1655.

To schedule a meeting visit the LiveU NAB Page.