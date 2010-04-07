NAB Show kicks off with 3-D presentation from Sony

Sony’s Hiroshi Yoshioka will deliver the opening NAB keynote on April 12 focusing on the global and U.S. consumer demand for 3-D technology and Sony’s vision for the future of 3-D technology for consumers and professionals.

Yoshioka oversees Sony’s television, digital imaging, home audio and video businesses. He will present 3-D footage, including clips from the “Masters Golf Tournament” and other sports and entertainment events.

Also headlining the NAB Show opening event will be Gordon Smith, the NAB’s new president and CEO. Smith will deliver his first state of the industry address and will highlight the legislative and regulatory challenges and opportunities broadcasters face in the digital age, as well as NAB’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the radio and television industries.

Michael J. Fox, Emmy-Award winning actor and advocate for Parkinson’s disease research, will be honored at the opening event with the NAB Distinguished Service Award. This award recognizes individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the broadcasting industry.