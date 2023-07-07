NAB Show, FMC Launch AI Creative Summit

NEW YORK—The NAB Show and Future Media Conferences (FMC), with sponsorship by Dell Technologies, have announced plans for the AI Creative Summit, a series of training events that will teach the creative industry how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve and streamline creative workflows.

"With AI continuing to revolutionize workflows, it is clear there is a need for a focused program to help creators sort out what is really happening," said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "This summit offers a unique opportunity to explore the cutting-edge applications of AI in video, photo, sound and design, empowering attendees to unleash their creative potential."

The inaugural event, happening virtually September 14-15, is an online conference that offers an exclusive opportunity to engage with some of the industry's leading trainers and experts from home or office for just $25.

This virtual event will be followed, in October, by an in-person, two-day immersive experience that will take place in conjunction with NAB Show New York, October 24-25 at the Javits Center.

The NAB said this trailblazing conference, offering the most current information on AI, is tailor-made for creative professionals, innovators and enthusiasts striving to stay at the forefront of their respective fields. It will equip attendees with insider knowledge and up-to-the-minute AI developments, empowering them to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of video, photography and sound editing, the organizers said.

The Summit will offer three carefully-curated session tracks—AI for Video & Audio Production, The Business & Future of AI and AI for Color Correction, Grading and VFX.

In addition to technical insights, participants will also have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions around AI's ethical and business implications in content creation. These sessions aim to provide a well-rounded understanding of AI's impact on society and guidance in navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.

"In a rapidly advancing technological world, it's no longer a question of 'if' AI will be a part of our creative processes, but 'how.' This conference will provide professionals with the tools and understanding they need to harness AI's full potential," said Ben Kozuch, co-founder and president of FMC.

Registration for the virtual event held September 14-15 is now open at www.aicreativesummit.com .

Registration for our in-person event will be opening soon through FMC and NAB Show New York registration.

The virtual and in-person events are separate and each requires registration.