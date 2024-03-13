NAB Show Exhibitor Insight—Mediaproxy

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show?

ERIK OTTO: Just about everybody in all walks of life seems to be obsessed with—or intimidated by—AI right now. So I expect it to be one of the big talking points at the 2024 NAB Show, if not the most significant technology trend. AI does have a great deal of potential in being able to learn and repeat common or more basic operational tasks in broadcasting, which has particular application in compliance monitoring. The downside is that some broadcasters and facilities might see it as an opportunity to reduce the number of trained staff in their master control rooms or even try to do away with them entirely, thinking even more automation is the way to go. There is also the cost of implementation to consider, so people will have to be realistic and somewhat circumspect in working with AI. It could be a useful assistive tool but it is not a cure-all.

Although HDR and the migration from SDI to IP have been discussed for some time, they are ongoing trends that will become ever more important as a growing number of broadcasters implement both of them. The two issues will be a specific consideration in terms of compliance, with bigger program file packages to monitor and analyze over newly installed IP networks.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

OTTO: We will have some exciting news to announce during this year’s NAB Show but don’t want to spoil the surprise ahead of the game. The broadcast and streaming markets continue to evolve and expand at a rapid rate, which puts the onus on technology providers such as ourselves to keep developing systems that will provide all the necessary logging and monitoring functionality required on future media networks. At this point all I can say is that we have been busy making sure our flagship technology is one step ahead of where broadcasters need to be in such an ever-changing environment but you’ll have to wait and come to our booth to see the end result.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

OTTO: Mediaproxy is an engineering-focused company and through this we have developed the most trusted compliance solution currently available to broadcasters, streamers and playout facilities. We have been developing and investing in our LogServer and Monwall technologies for more than 20 years and will continue to do so, ensuring we can provide the best, most flexible solution for our ever-growing user base.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

OTTO: It’s simple, the customers. Being able to meet them in person, learn about their changing requirements helps us to continue to evolve our solutions to be the best on the market. That and the burgers after the show.