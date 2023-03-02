NAB Show: Evertz to Showcase IP, 12G-SDI Solutions for Media Production

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will highlight a range of advanced solutions that encompass IP and 12G-SDI to advance live and remote media production at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19 in Las Vegas.

For live media production, Evertz will showcase its DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio collaborative live switching platform, which gives operators a virtual environment that looks and feels like a traditional control room. This integrates seamlessly with new products such as the 22-fader Vista 1 Carbon compact console from Studer, a world leader in IP audio solutions.

For remote production, Evertz offers its XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series that gives broadcasters a real-time video streaming platform for mission-critical applications, and Reflektor, Evertz’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) IP distribution platform for Cloud productions.

For those broadcast facilities that have a foot in both the IP and 12G-SDI environments, Evertz will demo several products that support both formats and provide a path to integrate future IP expansion. These include the NATX32/64–100G Network Address Translation router that expands Evertz’ high capacity IP switching platforms and delivers all the power of IP with the simplicity of SDI. In addition, Evertz’ MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software—which lies at the heart of Evertz’ Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) portfolio of IP-based end-to-end solutions—supports both 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110.

For broadcast facilities and OB trucks operating in a 12G-SDI world, there is NEXX, Evertz’ next generation processing routing solution. This compact and robust product has a modular-based frame for maximum flexibility and is controlled by MAGNUM-OS, which provides all the common user interfaces including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels, and VUE intelligent panels.

In addition, Evertz will highlight the technologies it has developed to help content providers attract and retain audiences through exciting and interactive personalized experiences. SaaS solutions such as the evertz.io platform are giving live sports, live entertainment and linear channel customers the ability to launch new channels and monetize content across a wide range of OTT, FAST channels, Connected TV and traditional broadcast distribution/streaming applications. In addition, Evertz will show its Ease Live interactive graphic solution that helps content providers create and build interactive overlays for millions of end users on multiple platforms in real time.

Finally, Evertz will spotlight its latest technology for the RF and Satcom industry, spanning key applications such as RF over Fiber and IP transport, RF distribution and routing matrices, RF Receivers and monitoring, and antenna and teleport services. Among the products on show will be the large-scale XQRF-512 routing platform, an RF router matrix that offers exceptional density, flexible configurations and hot-swappable and modular architecture—all within a compact 14RU form-factor, according to the company.

Evertz will be in Booth N2225 in the North Hall of the LVCC.