NAB Show Announces Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Speaking proposals are now being accepted for the 2014 NAB Show, held April 5-10 in Las Vegas. Proposals will be accepted through Oct. 18.



NAB Show seeks presenters with ideas in the areas of media and entertainment technology, content and management. Case studies in new audio/video production and post-production workflows, social applications, content discovery tools and advanced voice and data communications are highly valued.



In addition to topics related to broadcast technology, trends in media advertising, consumption and new business models are sought for all content owners and platforms, in sectors such as film and motion pictures, retail, religious institutions, military and government, education and live events.



Full information on NAB Show educational programs along with instructions for how to submit speaking proposals is available here.



NAB Show also seeks nominations via email for its Program Advisory Group. The group’s industry leaders and subject matter experts provide feedback on conference design and suggest new areas of programming.



