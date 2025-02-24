NAB Show 2025 Exhibitor Insight: Actus Digital

TV Tech: What will be your most important product news at NAB Show?

Ken Rubin: Actus X is here! We have poured tons of energy and resources into enhancements for our 10th version of the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform. Each of the six standalone products have been energized with advanced new features while also improving ease-of-use and synergy with other applications.

Our core QA Compliance Logging product received organizational improvements with browser-GUI access to set alert thresholds locally or remotely, grouped by Problems, Errors, Quality of Experience (QoE) or Quality of Service (QoS) issues, adapting dynamically to changes in your workflow for precision monitoring.

Prioritization and notification levels enable engineering teams to easily share tasks related to curing issues. As always, Actus Alert Center tracks impairments with linearly-stored proof used for QA analysis and confident compliance.

Actus MV multiviewer, with unlimited numbers of layouts and interactivity, also received many upgrades, including reduced latency, carousel tiles and new data-overlay display options such as SCTE trigger info, Nielsen SID details and TS analysis. Deploying Actus probe points throughout complex baseband and IP workflows with returns from newer transmission standards such as ATSC 3.0, 2110/2022-6 and a variety of streaming formats enables engineers to more quickly discern the origin of issues to resolve them faster.

Combining Actus MV and Actus QA Compliance creates a dynamic powerhouse that distributes QoE/QoS alert notifications through multiviewer-embedded alarms, penalty-box entries and automated email, App, SNMP and SMS messages.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

KR: Actus X represents the pinnacle of our 20-year journey in developing the world’s best broadcast monitoring solution and builds on our proven track record while introducing significant innovations.

It provides industry-leading QA monitoring, compliance logging, and multiviewer capabilities for any combination of TV, radio and OTT inputs, with unique options to scale seamlessly to AI-powered content analysis. Clip Factory Pro empowers advanced clipping for content repurposing with AI-based automated clipping workflows publishing to social and VOD.

This multistaged deployment approach offers exceptional value for standalone appliances with flexible options to expand beyond technical monitoring and have one platform for multiple workflows and departments. Whether investing in an on-premises, VM-based, or SaaS solution, Actus Digital’s global support team provides the very best technical support, 24x7 across all time zones.

Many key benefits set Actus X apart, but quite simply Actus offers the best technical monitoring solution at surprisingly affordable prices that can be enhanced with extremely powerful AI-based news analysis and automated content repurposing capabilities.

For more specific advantages, I encourage TV Tech readers to stop by the Actus booth at NAB or schedule a private online demonstration.

TVT: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

KR: There is no question AI will be the talk of the show again this year. Most AI aims to reduce manual work with automation resulting in reduced cost, some deliver better accuracy, and almost all speed-up results.

The AI that Actus has leveraged into our platform expands the technical monitoring capabilities of our platform, typically used for Quality Assurance and Compliance, and introduces tremendous content-monitoring capabilities that, for example, help News teams quickly derive insights from programming broadcasted from competitors on local and international channels; or assist Government agencies to monitor a variety of programming, mainly news or direct camera feeds, to identify possible threats and to become aware of political agendas.

Another use of Actus AI enables TV Stations or Networks to monitor competitors 24x7 to inform their Sales teams when new Advertisers enter their market, allowing them to reach out to them at the opportune time to capture a portion of their ad-spend and increase their sales and overall profit.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

KR: Actus has a passion for developing solutions that really deliver value to our customers. There is no better place to show so many top industry leaders what we have proudly developed since the last NAB … and to survey them about their new requirements and how to make our offering even more compelling for them.

NAB is also the place where we check in with our many partners in person, both technology partnerships from where we have integrated Actus into many best-in-class tools, as well as sales channel partners that have helped Actus obtain top global sales for systems of this type, including the fastest sales growth in the Americas, four years in a row.

Nothing beats the excitement of NAB—we celebrate our successes and learn how we can be even better.

NAB 2025 is extra special for Actus, as we celebrate our 20th year and reveal capabilities within new Actus X.