NAB Shares COVID-19 Vaccine Education Toolkit

WASHINGTON—With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines underway, NAB, in partnership with the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), has launched an online toolkit designed to provide journalists with information and resources to create messaging on vaccine safety, effectiveness and distribution to their audiences.

Previously, NAB and RJI conducted nationwide research to gauge Americans’ attitudes toward the vaccine, as well as what information they are most interested in and what messages are most effective. The toolkit provides in-depth insights based on this research, as well as information from the Kaiser Family Foundation and others on how to reach key audiences, including African American, Latinx and rural communities.

One of the resources available through the toolkit are informational webinars. This includes a webinar featuring researchers from SmithGeiger; Randy Picht, executive director of RJI; and NAB Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman discussing how journalists can utilize the research to help customize their coverage.

Additional elements of the toolkit include connections to reputable national and local healthcare experts, as well as local pharmacists for live reports, interviews and to share information about vaccinations. COVID-19 data and vaccine tracking resources are also available, as is access to federal and academic sources providing additional COVID-19 vaccine research.

“As our nation turns to vaccines to help our communities recover from the pandemic, radio and TV broadcasters can play an indelible role in educating Americans about the benefits of vaccination, where to get inoculated and how to encourage friends and family to protect themselves and others,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “With millions of Americans relying on local media every day for valuable information, NAB is proud to offer this toolkit to help journalists provide expert guidance on vaccine deployment and adoption.”

The toolkit is available in both English and Spanish. It will be shared with local radio and TV stations, journalists and partner groups that serve culturally diverse communities.