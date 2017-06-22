NAB Releases Video Highlighting Tower Challenges for Repack

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters hasn’t been shy about sharing its thoughts on the impact certain elements of the upcoming spectrum repack could have on stations and viewers and it is continuing do so, this time in a visual medium.

The NAB has released a video that gives a quick glance at towers and antennas and the challenges that they could face as a result of the repack, as well as the potential impact on viewers.

The video calls for the parties involved in the repack to work together and figure out how to effectively meet these challenges. Watch the full video below.

