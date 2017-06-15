NAB Responds to FCC’s Special Displacement Window

WASHINGTON—Last week the NAB sent a request to the FCC to create further assistance for low-power television stations and translators who might become displaced prior to being able to apply for the special displacement window. The FCC has acted on that request, announcing two mechanisms these stations can choose to use to stay on the air.

The first, if an LPTV/translator is given its 120-day notice by a 600 MHz operation to cease operations, the station can operate on a temporary channel. To do so, it must submit a displacement application together with a request for waiver of the Displacement Freeze and request Special Temporary Authority to operate on a temporary channel. Second, a station could also choose to enter into a temporary channel sharing arrangement.

NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton gave an official response to the FCC’s action:

“NAB appreciates the FCC’s expeditious action granting our request that translators and low-power television stations displaced by the incentive auction be allowed to temporarily exist on alternative channels. Today’s order is a positive step towards migrating the incentive auction’s impact on the tens of thousands of viewers who rely on these important sources of news, entertainment and emergency weather warnings. NAB will continue working with the FCC to help affected translators and LPTVs find a permanent home on the broadcast television dial.”