NAB Pilot Invests in Haystack TV

WASHINGTON—The technology division of the National Association of Broadcasters, Pilot, has announced that it recently invested in the startup Haystack TV. The California-based company features a TV news app that aggregates content from a variety of sources for a continuous stream of personalized news that can be viewed on mobile devices or connected TVs.

Haystack TV launched in 2014 and is currently available for iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast. Users select trending topics based on their interests, resulting in a tailored headline news channel based on the user’s tastes.

In addition to the investment, NAB Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny will join Haystack TV as an advisor.

Pilot, previously known as NAB Labs, also recently invested in Yet Analytics and supported incubator Dingman Center Angels.