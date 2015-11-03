NAB Labs Joins Dingman Center Angels

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that NAB Labs has joined Dingman Center Angels as an investor. Run through the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, the Dingman Center Angels provide funding to startup companies in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition, the Dingman Center offers workshops, seminars and training programs for the region’s entrepreneurial community.

With its involvement with the Dingman Center Angels, NAB Labs will seek to identify early-stage companies that have the potential to impact radio and television broadcasting in a positive way.

“A major part of NAB Labs’ mission is to foster companies on the leading-edge of innovation,” said Sam Matheny, NAB chief technology officer. “We are excited to join the Dingman Center Angels and to help identify and support promising startups that re pushing the limits of technology in fields of interest to NAB members, such as big data analytics, cybersecurity and drones.”

NAB Labs also recently announced a partnership with D.C.-based business incubator 1776, which provides support for startups in government regulated industries. NAB and NAB Labs also recently announced its membership in NCSU’s Center for Innovation Management Studies and NAB’s engagement with SPROCKIT.