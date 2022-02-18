NAB Opens Application Window for the 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training Program

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program through May 31.

The BLT program is designed to prepare senior-level broadcast executives to advance as group executives or station owners. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply.

Now in its 23rd year, BLT is an executive MBA-style program that teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations. As the foremost executive training initiative for the broadcast industry, the 10-month program prepares aspiring broadcast station owners and executives with the working knowledge to further their careers.

The 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training program will consist of weekend sessions held in-person at the NAB Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The starting session will be held in September 2022.

Broadcast professionals from all areas of the industry, including general managers, experienced sales managers and seasoned department heads, as well as regional and corporate executives, are encouraged to apply. Fellowship opportunities are available for women and people of color, the NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) said.

NABLF also announced the 2021 BLT class graduates, who completed the program in November 2021.

"These talented broadcasters join the long list of industry leaders with roots in the BLT program," said NAB Foundation president Michelle Duke. " We look forward to watching their careers grow from this success and witnessing the positive impacts as new and diverse leadership advances our industry."

With this class, more than 350 participants have graduated from the program. The 2021 Broadcast Leadership Training Class graduates are:

Melissa Begay, Operations Director, Native Public Media

Robert Brooks, Digital Solutions Specialist, WHUR-FM

Cathy Cangiano, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Bonneville - Seattle Media Group

Thomas Ciprari, Station Manager, KTMF-TV, ABC Fox 23/Cowles Publishing Company

Leon Clark, Vice President and General Manager, KGTV ABC10 /The E.W. Scripps Company

Tina Commodore, News Director, WFTV-TV/ Cox Media Group

Kate Doty, Director of Talent and Team Development, Morgan Murphy Media

Susie Doucette-Pyle, Vice President and General Sales Manager, KRIV-TV Fox 26, KTXH My20/Fox Television Stations

Alfredo Duran, President and Founder, Duran Media Management Services

Blanca Esparza-Pap, Station Manager, Arizona’s Family, 3TV/ CBS 5

Mariana Ferro, Regional Vice President, Sales Manager – National Sales, Univision Communications

Andrew Givens, Station Manager and Director of Sales, KMSS-TV, FOX 33/Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

Ben Hart, President and General Manager, WJCL ABC/Hearst Television

Charity Holman, Station Manager and General Sales Manager, WVVA-TV/Quincy Media, Inc.

Andre Holmes, Vice President, Financial Analysis, Gray Television

Kari Jacobs, President and General Manager, 10 Tampa Bay/TEGNA

Kim Parker, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Graham Media Group

Nicole Ovadia, Vice President, Client Success, HOT97, WBLS, WLIB/Emmis Communications

The 2021 and 2022 program sponsors included: Beasley Media Group, Bonneville International Corp. Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Futuri Media, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Legend Communications, NAB, The Nielsen Foundation, Meredith Corporation, Morgan, Murphy Media, The E.W. Scripps Company, Quincy Media Inc., TEGNA, Univision Communications, ViacomCBS.

The organization also said that 2022 class is currently underway. They will attend the NAB Show in April and graduate in June.