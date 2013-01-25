NAB Names Super Sessions
WASHINGTON–The National Association of Broadcasters has released a list of planned Super Sessions for its spring show, April 6–11 in Las Vegas.
Not surprisingly there is a wide gamut of interests served. Monday, April 8’s Super Sessions are: Display Technologies of the Future, Start-Ups: Powering the Media Metamorphosis and The Evolution of Spectator Sports.
Tuesday, April 9’s Super Sessions are: Mapping the Future of Broadcast Television, TV Evolved: Successful Online Video Business Models and Digital Disruption in an Era of Big Data.
Wednesday, April 10’s Super Session is: Workflows for Mission Critical Events.
