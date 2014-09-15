NAB Donates to Committee to Protect Journalists

WASHINGTON— NAB says it will donate $10,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists in honor of James Foley and Steven Sotloff, American journalists who were abducted and killed while covering the Syrian Civil War.



“James Foley and Steven Sotloff showed incredible bravery in risking — and ultimately sacrificing — their lives to tell the story of the people of Syria,” said NAB Joint Board Chairman Charles Warfield. “NAB would like to honor their memory by showing our commitment to CPJ's mission of supporting journalists' rights to safely and freely cover important events around the world.”



The Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting freedom of the press worldwide and protecting the rights of journalists to report news without fear of reprisal. Founded in 1981, CPJ defends against attacks on press freedom through advocacy work such as documenting cases of abuse, and providing material and moral support to journalists in need.