NAB Creates Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON—NAB has announced its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee and its inaugural members, who will be tasked with providing insights and suggestions on how to promote DEI issues in the broadcast industry.

The DEI Advisory Committee will assess broadcast radio and television’s diversity and inclusion efforts and advise NAB and NAB Leadership Foundation boards on strategies, initiatives and partnerships to increase the effectiveness of these efforts. The committee will also support NAB staff advocacy efforts at the FCC and in Congress on diversity-related issues, as well as identify a diverse group of industry experts on various topics for NAB conferences and speaking engagements.

The inaugural members of the DEI Advisory Committee are:

Sandy Breland, senior vice president, Local Media, Gray Television

Trila Bumstead, owner, Ohana Media Group

Caroline Chambers, senior director, Diversity, Graham Media Group

Alysia Cox, vice president and associate general counsel, Regulatory, Cox Media Group

Estevan Gonzales, general manager/owner, KSWV Radio

Corey Hanson, general manager, WALA-Mobile, Ala., Meredith Local Media Group

Michele Laven, chief diversity office/chief human resources officer, iHeartMedia

DuJuan McCoy, owner, president & CEO, Circle City Broadcasting

Heidi Raphael, chief communications officer, Beasley Media Group

Oscar Rodriguez, president, Texas Association of Broadcasters

Sharon Tinsley, president, Alabama Association of Broadcasters

Grady Tripp, chief diversity officer, Tegna

Joel Vilmenay, general manager, WDSU-New Orleans, Hearst Television

Laven has been appointed as the inaugural chair of the DEI Advisory Committee.

All committee members will serve two-year terms with one opportunity to renew. They will participate in NAB’s board development training designed to enhance broadcast leadership skills and prepare committee members to become successful directors.

“NAB is committed to ensuring diverse voices are represented in radio and television broadcasting and that every employee has the opportunity to excel in their career,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF president and NAB chief diversity officer. “This new committee will help NAB continue moving diversity and equity forward, and provide guidance for the broadcast community in creating a more inclusive workplace.”