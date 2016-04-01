NAB Announces TV Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2016 NAB TV Board Elections.

The newly elected members are Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group; Steve Hammel, vice president and general manager, WRAL-TV; Hilton Howell, president and CEO, Gray Television; Brian Lawlor, senior vice president, broadcast, The E.W. Scripps Company; Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO, Media General, Inc.; Louis Wall, president, SagamoreHill Broadcasting.

All elected board members will begin their two-year terms in June.