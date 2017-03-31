NAB Announces Board Election Results

WASHINGTON—Newly elected members of the National Association of Broadcasters Television and Radio Boards have been officially announced. They are as followed:

NAB Television Board

Darrell Brown, President, Bonneville International Corp.

Michael Fiorile, Chairman and CEO, The Dispatch Group

John Kueneke, Senior Advisor, News-Press and Gazette Broadcasting

Pat LaPlatney, President and CEO, Raycom Media

Christopher Ripley, President and CEO, Sinclair Broadcasting Group

Jordan Wertlieb, President, Hearst Television Inc.

NAB Radio Board

Caroline Becker, President, Riverfront Broadcasting, LLC

Trila Bumstead, Owner, Ohana Media Group, LLC

Bradford Caldwell, Chief Financial Officer, East Arkansas Broadcasters

Bruce Goldsen, President and General Manager, Jackson Works, Inc.

Randy Gravley, President and CEO, Tri State Communications

Roger Harris, General Manager, Chickasaw Nation Enterprises

Ed Henson, President and Owner, Henson Media, Inc.

Scott Herman, COO, CBS Radio

David Hoxeng, Owner, WNRP (AM)-WYCT (FM)

Beth Neuhoff, President and CEO, Neuhoff Communications

Dave Santrella, President of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group

Jeffrey Warshaw, President and CEO, Connoisseur Media, LLC

John Wharff, President, JAWCO, Inc.

All board members will begin their two-year terms in June.