NAB Announces Board Election Results
WASHINGTON—Newly elected members of the National Association of Broadcasters Television and Radio Boards have been officially announced. They are as followed:
NAB Television Board
Darrell Brown, President, Bonneville International Corp.
Michael Fiorile, Chairman and CEO, The Dispatch Group
John Kueneke, Senior Advisor, News-Press and Gazette Broadcasting
Pat LaPlatney, President and CEO, Raycom Media
Christopher Ripley, President and CEO, Sinclair Broadcasting Group
Jordan Wertlieb, President, Hearst Television Inc.
NAB Radio Board
Caroline Becker, President, Riverfront Broadcasting, LLC
Trila Bumstead, Owner, Ohana Media Group, LLC
Bradford Caldwell, Chief Financial Officer, East Arkansas Broadcasters
Bruce Goldsen, President and General Manager, Jackson Works, Inc.
Randy Gravley, President and CEO, Tri State Communications
Roger Harris, General Manager, Chickasaw Nation Enterprises
Ed Henson, President and Owner, Henson Media, Inc.
Scott Herman, COO, CBS Radio
David Hoxeng, Owner, WNRP (AM)-WYCT (FM)
Beth Neuhoff, President and CEO, Neuhoff Communications
Dave Santrella, President of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group
Jeffrey Warshaw, President and CEO, Connoisseur Media, LLC
John Wharff, President, JAWCO, Inc.
All board members will begin their two-year terms in June.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox